FMGE October 2026 Result: Only 22.87% qualify; over 5,300 candidates fall within 10 marks of passing

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 result, with 9,354 candidates qualifying out of 40,893 candidates whose pass or fail outcomes were declared.
An analysis of the 1,359-page result document shows a pass percentage of 22.87%, while 31,539 candidates failed to secure the minimum qualifying marks.
The examination was conducted on October 31, and the results were announced on November 10, just 10 days after the test.
The result document contains 42,113 candidate entries, including 1,190 candidates marked absent and 30 whose results have been withheld.
An important finding from the score distribution is that 5,365 candidates scored between 140 and 149 marks, narrowly missing the qualifying threshold of 150 out of 300.
An analysis of the candidate-wise results published by NBEMS reveals:
Total candidate entries: 42,113
Candidates who passed: 9,354
Candidates who failed: 31,539
Candidates absent: 1,190
Results withheld: 30
Pass percentage: 22.87%
The pass percentage has been calculated using the 40,893 candidates whose results were declared as either PASS or FAIL. Candidates marked absent or whose results were withheld have been excluded from this calculation.
The qualifying requirement for FMGE is 150 marks out of 300.
The score distribution also highlights how many candidates finished close to the qualifying threshold.
According to the result analysis, 5,365 candidates scored between 140 and 149 marks, falling short of qualification by one to 10 marks.
These candidates account for approximately 17% of those who failed the examination.
The finding highlights the concentration of candidates immediately below the passing threshold, although it does not establish why they were unable to qualify.
In its result notification dated November 10, NBEMS stated that subject experts reviewed every question after the examination to verify the technical accuracy of the questions and answer keys.
The board clarified that marks were awarded to all candidates who appeared in the examination for questions found to be technically incorrect.
For questions with two correct answers, marks were awarded to candidates who selected either accepted option.
However, NBEMS has not specified in the notice how many questions were identified as technically incorrect or had multiple correct answers.
Although the result PDF has been published, individual scorecards will be available for download from November 20, 2026, onwards.
NBEMS has clarified that scorecards will remain available for only six months from their date of issuance.
Candidates qualifying in the examination must subsequently undergo in-person identity and document verification to obtain their FMGE pass certificates.
The board has specifically stated that the online scorecard cannot be submitted to State Medical Councils as a substitute for the FMGE pass certificate when seeking registration.
NBEMS has also withheld the results of 30 candidates. The reasons are being communicated individually through email.
The board has clarified that all declared results remain provisional and subject to verification of eligibility and credentials.
Candidates can access the result notification and official result PDF through natboard.edu.in.