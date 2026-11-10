FMGE October 2026 Result: Only 22.87% qualify; over 5,300 candidates fall within 10 marks of passing

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 result, with 9,354 candidates qualifying out of 40,893 candidates whose pass or fail outcomes were declared.

An analysis of the 1,359-page result document shows a pass percentage of 22.87%, while 31,539 candidates failed to secure the minimum qualifying marks.

The examination was conducted on October 31, and the results were announced on November 10, just 10 days after the test.

The result document contains 42,113 candidate entries, including 1,190 candidates marked absent and 30 whose results have been withheld.

An important finding from the score distribution is that 5,365 candidates scored between 140 and 149 marks, narrowly missing the qualifying threshold of 150 out of 300.