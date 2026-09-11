FMGE October 2026 Registration Begins Soon: One wrong photo could put your application at risk

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited applications for the FMGE October 2026 session. According to the notice dated September 10, the online application window will open on September 11 at 5 PM and remain available until September 25 at 11:55 PM.
The examination will be conducted on October 31, 2026, on a computer-based platform at examination centres across India. The result is scheduled to be declared by November 30, 2026.
NBEMS has issued detailed image-upload instructions for the application. Candidates are required to upload two photographs — a real-time photograph captured through the webcam/in-built camera while filling the application and a recent photograph.
The recent photograph should be not more than three months old. NBEMS has specifically warned that a significant difference between the candidate's real-time photograph and uploaded photograph can result in rejection.
Candidates should keep these points in mind:
Photograph should be in colour with a white background.
Face, ears, neck and shoulders should be clearly visible.
Candidate should look directly at the camera with eyes open and maintain a neutral expression.
Selfies are not acceptable.
Candidates should avoid spectacles, caps, goggles, ornaments and a stethoscope around the neck while taking the photograph.
No other person or object should appear in the background.
Improper lighting or flash that creates shadows should be avoided.
The photograph should be in JPG/JPEG format and less than 80 KB.
The face should occupy around 70–80% of the frame.
Digital enhancement, alteration or retouching is not permitted.
The signature must be made using blue or black ink and should fit properly within the prescribed rectangular box. Initials alone are not acceptable. The signature should be complete and made by the candidate.
For the thumb impression, candidates need to provide a clear left thumb impression using fresh blue or black ink. The impression should not be excessively dark, smudged, incomplete, too small or placed against a non-white background.
The scanned thumb impression should be saved in JPG/JPEG format, cropped to the required box and kept below 80 KB.