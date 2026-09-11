FMGE October 2026 Registration Begins Soon: One wrong photo could put your application at risk

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited applications for the FMGE October 2026 session. According to the notice dated September 10, the online application window will open on September 11 at 5 PM and remain available until September 25 at 11:55 PM.

The examination will be conducted on October 31, 2026, on a computer-based platform at examination centres across India. The result is scheduled to be declared by November 30, 2026.