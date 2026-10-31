FMGE October 2026: NBEMS warns candidates against sharing exam questions, answers on social media

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a warning to candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session, prohibiting them from sharing, reproducing or publishing examination questions and answers in any form.

In a notice shared through its official WhatsApp channel, NBEMS reiterated that FMGE is a proprietary examination and that its contents are confidential. Candidates are required to comply with the examination's non-disclosure agreement.

According to NBEMS, candidates are prohibited from reproducing, transmitting or publishing any part of the examination, whether verbally, in writing or through electronic and mechanical means.

The board also clarified that it would not entertain requests to share examination content, including questions and answers. Publication of the answer key will be governed by the provisions of the FMGE Information Bulletin.