FMGE October 2026: NBEMS warns candidates against sharing exam questions, answers on social media

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a warning to candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session, prohibiting them from sharing, reproducing or publishing examination questions and answers in any form.
In a notice shared through its official WhatsApp channel, NBEMS reiterated that FMGE is a proprietary examination and that its contents are confidential. Candidates are required to comply with the examination's non-disclosure agreement.
According to NBEMS, candidates are prohibited from reproducing, transmitting or publishing any part of the examination, whether verbally, in writing or through electronic and mechanical means.
The board also clarified that it would not entertain requests to share examination content, including questions and answers. Publication of the answer key will be governed by the provisions of the FMGE Information Bulletin.
NBEMS has specifically warned candidates against sharing examination content with friends, acquaintances or third parties.
The restriction extends to social media and online communication platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, SMS, blogs and other services. Candidates cannot share such information through their own accounts or proxy accounts.
The board has also prohibited coaching institutes, examination preparation services and individuals from obtaining, distributing or soliciting actual FMGE questions and answers from candidates who have recently appeared for the examination.
This means candidates must not disclose examination content to coaching centres or online platforms offering access to actual FMGE questions and answers.
NBEMS has warned that candidates found sharing examination content, directly or indirectly, could face serious consequences.
The notice states that candidates who participate in or use examination preparation programmes, services or online forums distributing actual FMGE questions or answers may have their candidature cancelled.
Their examination appearance and results may also be declared invalid.
In addition, such candidates could face further punitive academic or legal action for violating the non-disclosure agreement.
The board reiterated that any breach of the agreement could attract penal action and cancellation of candidature.
Candidates appearing for FMGE October 2026 have therefore been advised to maintain the confidentiality of examination content and avoid sharing questions or answers after the examination.