FMGE December 2025 registration opens; exam on January 17, 2026

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened registrations for the December 2025 session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website, natboard.edu.in, until December 4, 2025, with the application window closing at 11:55 pm.

NBEMS has confirmed that the FMGE December 2025 examination will be held on January 17, 2026, while the results are expected to be declared by February 17, 2026.

Along with the start of the registration process, the board has also released the detailed information bulletin and urged candidates to thoroughly read the guidelines before filling out the form.

To apply, candidates must visit the NBEMS website, navigate to the FMGE December 2025 section, complete the registration, fill in the application form, pay the required fee, and submit the final version online.

Applicants are advised to download and retain the confirmation page for future reference.

NBEMS has also requested candidates to regularly check the official website for updates and additional instructions related to the examination process.