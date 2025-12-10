FMGE December 2025 correction window closing TOMORROW

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has opened the correction window for the December 2025 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

Eligible candidates who registered for the exam can make modifications to their FMGE December 2025 online application, if necessary, by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in and selecting the edit option.

According to the official schedule, the deadline to make edits to the application form is December 11, 2025. The final selection correction window, which will be opened from December 29 to December 31, 2025, will allow you to amend any incorrect photographs.

NBEMS will conduct the FMGE December 2025 session screening exam in a single shift on January 17, 2026, from 7:00 am to 4:30 pm. Candidates will receive their city slips on January 2, 2026, and their admission cards on January 14, 2026. The announcement of the results is set for February 17, 2026.

Here's how candidates can modify their applications through the FMGE December 2026 correction window:

Go to the official website of NAT at natboard.edu.in On the homepage, visit the FMGE December 2025 section. After this, press on the application form correction window link. Applicants need to log in using their User ID and Password. Make the required changes in the allowed fields and then submit.

Candidates will not be able to edit their name, country, email address, mobile number, or test city. As these details are final once submitted, applicants must confirm their accuracy before completing the registration process.