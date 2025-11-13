FMGE Dec 2025 exam scheduled for Jan 17; Registration opens Nov 14

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the official schedule for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the December 2025 session.
The screening test will be held on January 17, 2026, in computer-based mode across various centres in India.
According to the NBEMS notification, the Information Bulletin for the December session will be available on the official website — natboard.edu.in — from November 14, 2025 (3:00 pm onwards).
The online application window will open simultaneously and remain active until December 4, 2025 (11:55 pm).
The FMGE is a mandatory qualifying examination for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have earned their primary medical qualifications (MBBS or equivalent) from institutions outside India and wish to practise medicine within the country.
Only candidates who clear the FMGE are eligible for registration with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or the respective State Medical Councils as licensed practitioners.
Exam Structure and Qualification
The FMGE is conducted twice a year, typically in June and December, to provide multiple opportunities for candidates. The exam carries a total of 300 marks, and candidates must score at least 150 marks to qualify.
Performance in Previous Sessions
In the June 2025 session, out of 37,207 registered candidates, 36,034 appeared, and 6,707 qualified, marking a pass rate of around 18 percent. This reflects the exam’s high level of difficulty, with a failure rate exceeding 80 percent — consistent with trends from earlier sessions.
Application and Support Details
Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the Information Bulletin for details on eligibility criteria, application fees, documents required, and test-day protocols. For technical issues related to form submission, payment errors, or transaction refunds, candidates can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or raise a ticket through the NBEMS Helpline Portal.
Queries regarding eligibility or document verification should be directed through the NBEMS Communication Web Portal, accessible via the applicant login.