FMGE Dec 2025 exam scheduled for Jan 17; Registration opens Nov 14

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the official schedule for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the December 2025 session.

The screening test will be held on January 17, 2026, in computer-based mode across various centres in India.

According to the NBEMS notification, the Information Bulletin for the December session will be available on the official website — natboard.edu.in — from November 14, 2025 (3:00 pm onwards).

The online application window will open simultaneously and remain active until December 4, 2025 (11:55 pm).