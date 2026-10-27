FMGE Admit Card October 2026 Today: Check these details before the October 31 exam

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the FMGE October 2026 admit cards today, October 27, ahead of the examination on October 31.
Candidates who have successfully completed the application process can download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, once the link is activated.
However, downloading the admit card is only one part of the preparation. The official information bulletin contains several examination-day instructions that candidates should check carefully.
Candidates should verify their name, examination centre, reporting time and other personal details.
NBEMS requires candidates to bring a coloured printout of the admit card to the examination centre.
They must also carry the prescribed original photo identification document. A mismatch between the candidate's name on the admit card and the identity proof can prevent entry.
The bulletin further states that candidates declared ineligible because of incomplete applications or unresolved document deficiencies will not receive admit cards.
Visit natboard.edu.in.
Open the FMGE October 2026 examination page.
Click the applicant login or admit card download link.
Enter the required login credentials.
Download the admit card and take a coloured printout.
NBEMS will also send an email alert regarding admit card issuance. Admit cards will not be sent by post.
The FMGE October 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by November 30.
Part 1
Entry begins: 7 am
Entry closes: 8.30 am
Examination begins: 9 am
Part 2
Entry begins: 12 noon
Entry closes: 1.30 pm
Examination begins: 2 pm