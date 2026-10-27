FMGE Admit Card October 2026 Today: Check these details before the October 31 exam

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the FMGE October 2026 admit cards today, October 27, ahead of the examination on October 31.

Candidates who have successfully completed the application process can download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, once the link is activated.

However, downloading the admit card is only one part of the preparation. The official information bulletin contains several examination-day instructions that candidates should check carefully.