The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has opened online applications for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions for the 2027–28 academic year.

According to the official admission notification issued on November 16, 2026, eligible candidates can apply through admissions.fddiindia.com until April 20, 2027.

Admissions will be conducted through the All India Selection Test (AIST) 2027 and other applicable admission criteria. Applications have also been invited for lateral entry.

FDDI offers programmes in Footwear Design and Production, Fashion Design, Leather, Lifestyle and Product Design, and Retail and Fashion Merchandise.