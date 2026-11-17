The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has opened online applications for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions for the 2027–28 academic year.
According to the official admission notification issued on November 16, 2026, eligible candidates can apply through admissions.fddiindia.com until April 20, 2027.
Admissions will be conducted through the All India Selection Test (AIST) 2027 and other applicable admission criteria. Applications have also been invited for lateral entry.
FDDI offers programmes in Footwear Design and Production, Fashion Design, Leather, Lifestyle and Product Design, and Retail and Fashion Merchandise.
The institute has announced the following dates:
Registration begins: November 16, 2026
Application deadline: April 20, 2027
Application correction window: April 21–22, 2027
Admit card release: May 3, 2027
AIST 2027 examination: May 9, 2027 (Sunday)
The application fee varies according to the candidate's category:
General, OBC-NCL and GEN-EWS: Rs 600
SC, ST and PwD: Rs 300
The fee is non-refundable and must be paid online. Applicable bank transaction and convenience charges will be collected separately.
Candidates can complete the application process through the official admission portal.
Visit admissions.fddiindia.com and register.
Log in using the registered credentials.
Enter personal and academic details.
Upload the prescribed photograph, signature and supporting documents.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Download the confirmation page for future reference.
Applicants should review the FDDI Admission Prospectus 2027–28 for programme-wise eligibility, campus availability, entrance examination details and lateral-entry requirements before applying.
For admission-related assistance, candidates can contact 1800 569 6909 or email admission@fddiindia.com.