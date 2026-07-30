Engineering Counselling: Top 5 mistakes students make while choosing a branch

Getting influenced by friends and peer pressure

Firstly, during the counselling session, the student should not get influenced by peer pressure and place one’s interest above all. Having chosen the engineering field, the student is well aware of self goal, aptitude, and talent which should be the foremost point in choosing the branch.

Social media influence

Secondly, with social media becoming an integral part of one’s daily life, it is easier to get influenced and make decision based on others‘ perception. Counselling sessions play a pivotal role in clearing the clouds of misinformation, and should be effectively used in clearing doubts pertaining to the desired college or course.

Effect of placement statistics

Another crucial aspect in decision making is the placement statistics of the desired branch, which sometimes makes the things complicated. Experience shows that while Core Engineering jobs start with low salary packages, the growth and scope with experience is enormous. A Student may be inclined to commit a mistake by taking admission in a branch providing placements with a high salary package despite having little interest in the branch.

Ignoring college infrastructure:

Another mistake the students make while choosing an engineering branch during counselling session is ignoring to seek the details of the infrastructure available in the college in terms of labs, library and ambience. A high employability level of the student at the end of the course is critical for continuous career growth.

Choosing college over the desired branch:

Last but not the least, Students make the mistake of choosing college over branch. After going through the tedious task of making an informed decision and selecting the most appropriate branch, the student must remain firm on one’s choice. Depending on seat availability , the student may have to explore various colleges for getting admission in the desired branch of his choice. Merely reputation of the college should not be a factor in seeking admission in selecting a branch.

Getting admission in an Engineering college is a preliminary task in a career demanding high level of practical knowledge as well as skill enhancement. By avoiding common mistakes during counselling session, students can select a branch of their own choice and matching one’s interests, which will keep them motivated and achieve the desired career goals with concerted efforts.