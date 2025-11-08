DNB Final Theory Exam December 2025 thesis submission deadline extended

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the thesis submission deadline for the DNB (Diplomate of National Board) Final Theory Examination-December 2025 session.

According to the recent announcement, DNB trainees can now submit their thesis until November 12, 2025, allowing them more time to complete the obligatory requirement.

According to NBEMS regulations, thesis submission is an important step in the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) qualification process.

The previous deadline of September 30, 2025 (11.55 pm) has been altered in response to many appeals from trainees who were unable to achieve the initial timeline, EduGraph reports.

However, the Board has clearly said that this is the final extension and that no further petitions will be considered.

“All the concerned trainees and accredited institutions are informed that no further extension shall be given, and those trainees who do not submit their thesis by 12.11.2025 (11:55 PM) shall be rendered ‘ineligible’ to appear in their DNB Final Theory Examination–December 2025 session,” the official notice emphasised.

The NBEMS DNB Final Theory Examination for the December 2025 session is scheduled to take place in computer-based format on December 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025, at numerous centers across India.

Meanwhile, the application window for the DNB December 2025 exam is available until November 16, 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in, and filling out the online form.