DME Tamil Nadu NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Last Date Extended Again: Check revised dates

Due to the revised MCC NEET UG Round 1 counselling 2026 schedule, DME Tamil Nadu has extended the last date for choice filling for state-level MBBS and BDS counselling. The choice filling was supposed to close on August 20, but the date has been extended to August 24. Students who have not yet filled their choices must note that this is the last chance to complete the process, as DME will not provide a further extension. The choice filling window is open at tnmedicalselection.net.

As MCC releases the NEET Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 on August 21, there will be no changes to the state-level counselling schedule.