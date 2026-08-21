DME Tamil Nadu NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Last Date Extended Again: Check revised dates

Due to the revised MCC NEET UG Round 1 counselling 2026 schedule, DME Tamil Nadu has extended the last date for choice filling for state-level MBBS and BDS counselling. The choice filling was supposed to close on August 20, but the date has been extended to August 24. Students who have not yet filled their choices must note that this is the last chance to complete the process, as DME will not provide a further extension. The choice filling window is open at tnmedicalselection.net.
As MCC releases the NEET Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 on August 21, there will be no changes to the state-level counselling schedule.
Choice filling last date: August 24, 2026
Processing of seat allotment: August 25 & 26, 2026
Seat allotment result: August 27, 2026
Last date of reporting: September 5, 2026
Only candidates who appear in the TN NEET UG Rank List 2026 are eligible to fill choices, but seat allotment depends on candidates' rank, vacant seats, and reservation policies. Therefore, it is important to fill as many choices as possible to improve admission chances.
DME Tamil Nadu will confirm the dates for Round 2 counselling in the second week of September. Students who are not satisfied with the Round 1 allotment or do not get a seat can participate in Round 2.