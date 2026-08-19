DME Tamil Nadu NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Last Date Extended

Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu, has extended the deadline for NEET UG Round 1 choice filling 2026 till August 20. The extension comes after the MCC AIQ counselling revised schedule was published on August 17. DME TN has also released the revised schedule for the seat allotment process, but the dates for Round 2 counselling are still awaited.
Here are the revised dates of choice filling and seat allotment released by DME TN on August 18 -
Choice filling deadline: August 20, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Processing of seat allotment: August 21, 2026
Declaration of seat allotment result: August 22, 2026
Seat allotment order download: August 22 to 28, 2026
Round 1 counselling ends: August 28, 2026
As the AIQ NEET UG seat allotment is scheduled to be released on August 19, DME Tamil Nadu and a few other states will release the state-level seat allotment result after August 20. However, the dates for Round 2 counselling are yet to be finalised for the state-level admission process.
Tamil Nadu MBBS and BDS aspirants can surrender the AIQ seat if they get a better allotment in the state-level counselling. MCC has now provided an online option to withdraw or surrender the seat, so there is no need to visit the college in person. While filling the choices, students can fill as many choices as possible to improve their chances of admission.