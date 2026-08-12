DME Tamil Nadu issues NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule for 7.5 percent reservation category

Directorate of Medical Education & Research notified the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule for the 7.5 per cent reservation category for government school students only. The counselling process will be offline. The selected candidates as per the rank list must attend the document verification on August 13 at Lecture Hall-II, Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital. The counselling process will begin at 10:00 AM. The detailed schedule has been provided below.
Here is the list of important documents required on the day of counselling. The candidates must carry the original and a set of xerox copies -\
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card and Score Card
10th Std Mark Sheet
11th Std Mark Sheet
HSC/Equivalent Mark Sheet
Bonafide Certificate for studying in Tamil Nadu Government School from 6th to 12th Standard obtained from the concerned CEO for candidates who completed their HSC before 2022, and those whose EMIS number could not be matched and were mentioned in the Ineligible list published on the Official Website.
Transfer certificate from the school last studied (or) Bonafide certificate should be produced from where the candidate is undergoing the course at present.
Nativity Certificate.
Community Certificate
Any one of the Parent’s Community Certificate (either father or mother)
Source: Official PDF of DME TN 7.5 Per cent Reservation Category Counselling