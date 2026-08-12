DME Tamil Nadu issues NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule for 7.5 percent reservation category

Directorate of Medical Education & Research notified the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule for the 7.5 per cent reservation category for government school students only. The counselling process will be offline. The selected candidates as per the rank list must attend the document verification on August 13 at Lecture Hall-II, Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital. The counselling process will begin at 10:00 AM. The detailed schedule has been provided below.