CUET UG 2026 registration ends today; what's next?

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 today, January 30. According to the NTA's notice, the CUET UG 2026 registration window will close at 11:50 pm.

Interested candidates who seek admission to undergraduate programmes for all the Central Universities (CUs) and state/participating universities across the country can register for the entrance exam through the official portal at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that the application fee window will be available till January 31, 2026.

CUET UG 2026 exam highlights