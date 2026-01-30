Exams

CUET UG 2026 registration ends today; what's next?

Candidates can pay the CUET UG 2026 application fee till January 31 through the official portal at cuet.nta.nic.in. The application correction facility will be available from February 2 to 4, 2026.
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 today, January 30. According to the NTA's notice, the CUET UG 2026 registration window will close at 11:50 pm.

Interested candidates who seek admission to undergraduate programmes for all the Central Universities (CUs) and state/participating universities across the country can register for the entrance exam through the official portal at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that the application fee window will be available till January 31, 2026.

CUET UG 2026 exam highlights

How to register online for CUET UG 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the CUET UG registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in CUET UG application form with all details including academic and personal

Step 4: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the CUET UG registration form

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of CUET UG confirmation page for future need

What after CUET UG 2026 registration?

Candidates are advised to review the online application form before submitting it. The NTA has provided an opportunity to edit the CUET UG 2026 application form. The CUET UG 2026 correction window will be available from February 2 to 4, 2026. Before issuing the admit card, the NTA will release the city where the examination center has been allotted. The online written examination will be conducted from May 11 to 31, 2026.

