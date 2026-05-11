CUET UG 2026 exams begins today; check dress code, guidelines here

CUET UG admit card 2026

Candidates must carry a valid CUET UG admit card 2026 to appear for the entrance exam. One can download e-hall ticket with login credentials from the official portal at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG dress code and guidelines

The NTA has issued a notice regarding the dress code and permissible items inside the exam centre.

Candidates are allowed to wear articles or objects of faith, subject to reporting at the centre well in advance to enable frisking. It is also emphasized that religious threads such as kalava are allowed.

Candidates are advised to wear the white light clothes. Woollens are also allowed if they feel the need for it. Normal Shoes, slippers and low heels are the preferred footwear.

Test takers must note that they cannot leave the exam hall without shift ends. No mobiles, electronic gadgets and books allowed inside exam hall.

The NTA has announced that 96.6 per cetn have been allotted one of their preferred cities and 79 per cent have been allotted their first choice of city.