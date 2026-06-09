CUET UG 2026 answer key released; raise objections by June 11

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergaraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examination today, June 9. It has released the CUET UG 2026 answer key and question papers with recorded responses for answer key challenege on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must use their valid login credentials such as application number and password to download and challenege the CUET UG answer key 2026. The CUET UG computer-based test exams were held from May 11 to 31 in multiple shifts across the country and abroad for 15,68,867 registered candidates.

How to download CUET UG 2026 answer key?

Step 1: Open the CUET UG official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the Answer Key Challenege for CUET UG 2026 examination link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the CUET UG 2026 answer key

Step 4: Fill in the application number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Download and keep the hard copy of CUET UG answer key/ response sheet for future need

CUET UG answer key: Challenege by June 11

The NTA has allowed candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The challenege faciltity is available from June 9 to 11. Candidates who are not satisfied with the Provisional Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non- refundable processing fee.