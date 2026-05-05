CUET UG 2026 admit card released at cuet.nta.nic.in; exams from May 11

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examination today, May 5. It has activated the CUET UG admit card 2026 download link on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who had registered for the CUET UG 2026 exam can download their hall ticket with valid login credentials. One must enter their application number and password to download CUET UG admit card. The NTA will be conducting the CUET UG exams from May 11 to 31, 2026. Candidates must carry a valid photo id card along with admit card to the exam centre.

How to download CUET UG admit card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the admit card download link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the CUET UG hall ticket

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as application number and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The NTA CUET UG admit card 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download CUET UG e-admit card pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of admit card for future need

The NTA has also released a notice regarding the release of admit card. The official notice reads, "All candidates should bring the photo ID as uploaded in online application form and also mentioned on admit card for proof of identity. It may be noted that candidates whose live photographs did not match with the photographs available in their Aadhaar during the filling ofthe application form or those who registered using any other identity proof must carry the requisite certificate in original duly signed/ attested by the Principal/ Head Master."