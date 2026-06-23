CUET result is only half the battle: Why the next few weeks matter most

For lakhs of aspirants, the emotional rollercoaster has shifted from the phase of wondering "What will my CUET UG score be?" to questioning "Will I secure a seat with this score and percentile?" With the release of the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the most crucial stage of the admission process—spanning everything from counseling registration to the selection of course preferences—has now begun.
Decoding the role of NTA
It is always good to understand the role of NTA. The responsibility of NTA is limited to the registration process, conduct of the written examination, hosting of answer key, preparing the final answer key, and declaring results and hosting CUET UG scorecard.
The official information bulletin reads, "A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/Institutes/organizations."
What after CUET UG results?
The post-CUET UG process is not entirely centralised because universities follow their own timelines and counselling. Let's explore the step-by-step process in securing admission.
Stage 1: Access the results
Candidates must use their valid login credentials such as application number and password to check the CUET UG results. One can also download scorecard with the login credentials and use the same for admission process.
Stage 2: Admission journey begins
The journey begins by exploring the courses offered by the participating universities. Candidates can view the list of courses on the respective university's official website. Interested candidates who meet all the prerequisites can apply to their preferred universities. However, candidates should keep in mind that each university sets its own cut-off marks for CUET UG admissions.
Stage 3: Choose the right course
Finalizing the right course is entirely a personal choice; it depends on future needs and skill goals. We strongly recommend selecting a course based on long-term career goals, job opportunities, industry requirements, placements, and benefits.
Stage 4: Shortlist after analysing cut-off trends
Candidates should shortlist the university/college and course after thoroughly analyzing the cut-off trends. They must initiate the counseling process through registration followed by choice filling, locking and seat allotment results. If the eligibility criteria are met, the respective institution will issue an allotment letter to the students.
Stage 5: Never let anything go wrong at the end
The admission process concludes with the payment of fees and the subsequent submission of original documents for verification. To complete the admission process, candidates should keep their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, along with their school leaving certificate, category certificate, and passport-sized photographs, ready.