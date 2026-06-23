CUET result is only half the battle: Why the next few weeks matter most

For lakhs of aspirants, the emotional rollercoaster has shifted from the phase of wondering "What will my CUET UG score be?" to questioning "Will I secure a seat with this score and percentile?" With the release of the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the most crucial stage of the admission process—spanning everything from counseling registration to the selection of course preferences—has now begun.

Decoding the role of NTA

It is always good to understand the role of NTA. The responsibility of NTA is limited to the registration process, conduct of the written examination, hosting of answer key, preparing the final answer key, and declaring results and hosting CUET UG scorecard.

The official information bulletin reads, "A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/Institutes/organizations."

What after CUET UG results?

The post-CUET UG process is not entirely centralised because universities follow their own timelines and counselling. Let's explore the step-by-step process in securing admission.

Stage 1: Access the results

Candidates must use their valid login credentials such as application number and password to check the CUET UG results. One can also download scorecard with the login credentials and use the same for admission process.