CUET PG 2027 Registration: When did NTA open applications in the last three years?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised examination schedule for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG) 2027. However, candidates awaiting the application form will have to wait for a separate registration notification.

According to the revised examination calendar, CUET PG 2027 will be conducted on March 2–5, 8–9, 12, 15–19, 24–25 and 29–31, 2027.

With the examination dates now available, a look at the previous three registration cycles provides useful context on when NTA has opened applications.