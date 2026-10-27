CUET PG 2027 Registration: When did NTA open applications in the last three years?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised examination schedule for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG) 2027. However, candidates awaiting the application form will have to wait for a separate registration notification.
According to the revised examination calendar, CUET PG 2027 will be conducted on March 2–5, 8–9, 12, 15–19, 24–25 and 29–31, 2027.
With the examination dates now available, a look at the previous three registration cycles provides useful context on when NTA has opened applications.
CUET PG 2026: Applications opened on December 14, 2025.
CUET PG 2025: Applications opened on January 2, 2025.
CUET PG 2024: Applications opened on December 26, 2023.
NTA opened applications in December for two of the previous three CUET PG examinations.
For CUET PG 2024, registration began on December 26, 2023. The following year, applications opened on January 2, 2025.
For CUET PG 2026, the process started earlier, on December 14, 2025.
These dates show that the application window has generally opened between mid-December and early January. However, this historical pattern does not establish an official registration date for CUET PG 2027.
Candidates planning to appear for CUET PG 2027 should monitor the official examination portal for the information bulletin and registration notification.
They should also check the eligibility requirements of their preferred postgraduate programmes, as participating universities may prescribe course-specific admission criteria.
The revised examination calendar provides tentative examination dates. NTA is yet to announce the CUET PG 2027 application opening date, registration deadline and correction window.
Candidates can check updates at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.