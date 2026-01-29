CUET PG 2026: Application correction window to close on Jan 30

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can edit the CUET PG 2026 application form till January 30. The online application correction facility will be available only on the official portal at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Candidates need to use their application number and password to edit the NTA CUET UG 2026 registration form. One should note that this is the last opportunity to edit certain fields in the application form.

The NTA's official notice reads, "No corrections will be accepted after 30 January 2026 (11:50 P.M.) under any circumstances. This facility is extended only once to avoid any hardship to the candidates. Therefore, candidates are advised to make corrections carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be provided.

CUET PG 2026 correction window details