CUET PG 2026: Application correction window to close on Jan 30

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can edit the CUET PG 2026 application form till January 30. The online application correction facility will be available only on the official portal at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.
Candidates need to use their application number and password to edit the NTA CUET UG 2026 registration form. One should note that this is the last opportunity to edit certain fields in the application form.
The NTA's official notice reads, "No corrections will be accepted after 30 January 2026 (11:50 P.M.) under any circumstances. This facility is extended only once to avoid any hardship to the candidates. Therefore, candidates are advised to make corrections carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be provided.
CUET PG 2026 correction window details
How to edit CUET PG 2026 application form?
Step 1: Open the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
Step 2: Find the Correction Window for CUET PG 2026 link
Step 3: Follow the link to land on the login page
Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as application number and password
Step 5: Edit the required fields in CUET PG application form
Step 6: Submit the application form
Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of CUET PG 2026 form for future need
The NTA has clearly specified that candidates are not allowed to change the mobile number, e-mail address, address, photograph and signature. One can change any one of the fields - candidate name or father name or mother name. However, candidates can change the date of birth, gender, category, sub-category and test-paper code.