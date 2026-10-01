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CTET Social Science Paper Analysis: Topic-wise weightage in February 2026 vs December 2024 question papers

CTET Paper II Social Science analysis of the February 2026 and December 2024 papers shows how questions were distributed across History, Geography, Civics, Economics and Social Science pedagogy.
CTET Social Science Paper Analysis
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The CTET Paper II Social Studies/Social Science section consists of 60 questions, with candidates choosing Social Science instead of Mathematics and Science for questions 31 to 90. The two question papers analysed here — CTET February 2026 and December 2024 — show a fairly broad distribution across History, Geography, Social and Political Life, Economics and Social Science pedagogy.

This analysis is based only on the two papers provided for review. It is not an official CBSE weightage statement. CBSE has multiple sets of Paper II question papers for both editions, so the distribution can vary across sets. The official CTET archive confirms multiple February 2026 and December 2024 Paper II sets.

CTET February 2026 Social Science: Topic-wise weightage

In the February 2026 paper analysed, the 60 questions can be broadly classified as follows:

  • History — 14 questions, around 23.3%

  • Geography — 13 questions, around 21.7%

  • Social and Political Life/Civics — 9 questions, 15%

  • Economics — 2 questions, around 3.3%

  • Social Science pedagogy — 22 questions, around 36.7%

The paper therefore had a substantial pedagogy component alongside the subject-content questions.

History: 14 questions

History covered a wide chronological range rather than concentrating on a single period.

Questions included areas such as:

  • Hampi and its cultural history

  • Indigo and colonial economic history

  • Manimekalai

  • Mauryan art

  • Tribes, nomads and settled communities

  • The national movement

  • Satnami movement

  • Tribal rebellions

  • Masulipatnam and trade

  • James Mill and colonial historiography

  • Bengal temple architecture

  • Cotton mills and industrialisation

  • Colonial agrarian policies

The paper also used Assertion-Reason, statement-based and matching formats, rather than relying only on direct factual questions. The uploaded paper, for example, includes questions on Indigo, Hampi and historical developments through these formats.

Geography: 13 questions

Geography was the second major content area, with questions distributed across physical and human/economic geography.

The paper covered:

  • Water scarcity

  • Longitude and time calculation

  • Crops and climatic conditions

  • Commercial farming

  • Winds

  • Celestial bodies

  • Natural environment

  • Rainfall

  • Little Tibet/Ladakh

  • Globe as a model of Earth

  • Lithosphere

  • Time zones

  • River waterfalls

The questions tested both conceptual understanding and application. For instance, the paper included questions on water scarcity, longitude, crop-climate relationships and farming practices.

Civics/Social and Political Life: 9 questions

The Civics component included:

  • Panchayati Raj

  • Communication and society

  • Discrimination

  • State intervention in religion

  • Legislative accountability

  • Gender stereotypes

  • The Indian Constitution

  • Social justice

  • Marginalisation

The questions were not restricted to definitions. Several required candidates to distinguish between related concepts or interpret statements in a social context.

Economics: 2 questions

Economics had a comparatively smaller presence in this particular paper.

The two identifiable areas were:

  • Institutional sources of rural credit

  • Markets

This means Economics accounted for only about 3.3% of the 60-question section in the analysed February 2026 paper.

Pedagogy: 22 questions

Pedagogy formed the largest identifiable component.

Questions addressed:

  • Fieldwork and project work

  • Assessment

  • Learning outcomes

  • Question types and cognitive skills

  • Classroom discussion

  • Diversity

  • Gender and caste sensitivity

  • Social Science teaching methods

  • Critical thinking

  • Testing

  • Curriculum

  • Use of teaching-learning resources

  • 5E approach

  • Data collection

  • Field trips

  • Action research

CTET December 2024 Social Science: Topic-wise weightage

The December 2024 paper analysed here shows a somewhat different distribution:

  • History — 17 questions, around 28.3%

  • Geography — 13 questions, around 21.7%

  • Social and Political Life/Civics — 7 questions, around 11.7%

  • Economics — 2 questions, around 3.3%

  • Social Science pedagogy — 21 questions, 35%

History had greater representation

History accounted for 17 questions, three more than in the February 2026 paper.

The paper covered:

  • Hampi and regional history

  • Non-Brahman movements

  • Satnami movement

  • Mauryan history

  • Tribes and settled communities

  • National movement

  • Political associations

  • Masulipatnam

  • James Mill

  • Bengal temple architecture

  • Colonial cotton industry

  • Colonial agrarian policies

  • Rowlatt Act

  • Nelson Mandela and apartheid

  • Adivasi history

  • Government of India Act, 1909

Geography remained stable at 13 questions

An important observation from the two papers is that Geography had exactly 13 questions in both papers analysed.

The broad areas included:

  • Insolation

  • Winds

  • Longitude

  • Rock cycle

  • Grasslands

  • Agricultural practices

  • Environment

  • Rainfall

  • Time zones

  • Maps and globe

  • Water resources

  • Crops and climate

Thus, Geography represented approximately 21.7% of the Social Science section in both papers.

Civics/Social and Political Life

The December 2024 paper had 7 Civics/Social and Political Life questions, including:

  • Panchayati Raj

  • Local government

  • Discrimination

  • Indian Constitution

  • Independence of Judiciary

  • Gram Sabha

  • Political representation

Questions around constitutional provisions, local government and democratic institutions featured prominently.

Economics

Economics accounted for two questions, similar to the February 2026 paper.

The areas included:

  • Agricultural labour and wages

  • Casual workers and employment in small workshops/factories

Pedagogy remained a major component

The December 2024 paper contained 21 questions that primarily tested Social Science teaching-learning and assessment concepts.

These included:

  • Assessment

  • Critical thinking

  • Curriculum activities

  • Teaching-learning resources

  • Nature of Social Science

  • Open-ended questions

  • Right to Education and evaluation

  • Teaching methods

  • Dialectic approach

  • Exploratory questions

  • 5E approach

  • Field trips

  • Data collection

  • Action research

  • Classroom stereotypes

The paper's pedagogy questions explicitly addressed assessment, critical thinking, classroom activities and Social Science teaching methods.

What the February 2026 and December 2024 question papers show

A comparison of the two uploaded papers reveals several observed similarities, without using them to predict future CTET papers:

  • Geography was the most stable content area: 13 questions in both papers.

  • Economics had a small presence: 2 questions in both papers.

  • History accounted for a larger share in December 2024: 17 questions compared with 14 in February 2026.

  • Civics had a slightly higher representation in February 2026: 9 questions compared with 7 in December 2024.

  • Pedagogy remained substantial in both: 22 questions in February 2026 and 21 in December 2024.

  • Across both papers, statement-based, Assertion-Reason, matching and application-oriented questions were repeatedly used alongside direct factual questions.

The February 2026 paper, for example, moves from historical and geographical content questions into questions testing assessment, classroom practice and Social Science teaching skills

The percentages above represent a question-by-question classification of the two specific papers provided for this analysis. They should not be treated as an official CBSE blueprint or as a guaranteed distribution for another CTET examination.

This distinction is particularly important because CBSE has published multiple Paper II sets for both February 2026 and December 2024.

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