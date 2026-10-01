CTET Social Science Paper Analysis: Topic-wise weightage in February 2026 vs December 2024 question papers

The CTET Paper II Social Studies/Social Science section consists of 60 questions, with candidates choosing Social Science instead of Mathematics and Science for questions 31 to 90. The two question papers analysed here — CTET February 2026 and December 2024 — show a fairly broad distribution across History, Geography, Social and Political Life, Economics and Social Science pedagogy.

This analysis is based only on the two papers provided for review. It is not an official CBSE weightage statement. CBSE has multiple sets of Paper II question papers for both editions, so the distribution can vary across sets. The official CTET archive confirms multiple February 2026 and December 2024 Paper II sets.