CTET September 2026 City Intimation Slip: What the last 4 sessions reveal

CTET September 2026 city intimation slip is expected to be released 10-15 days before the exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, but if required, the exam may be conducted on September 5 as well. As per previous years' trends, the minimum timeline for the release of the city slip is 9-10 days before the exam, and the maximum timeline is 15 days. Therefore, the city slip can be expected after August 20.