CTET September 2026 City Intimation Slip: What the last 4 sessions reveal

CTET September 2026 city intimation slip is expected to be released 10-15 days before the exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, but if required, the exam may be conducted on September 5 as well. As per previous years' trends, the minimum timeline for the release of the city slip is 9-10 days before the exam, and the maximum timeline is 15 days. Therefore, the city slip can be expected after August 20.
Based on the previous years' trends, here is the detailed prediction on the expected date. The information below is purely based on trends of previous CTET sessions, and CBSE has not announced an official date. Therefore, the information below can be considered a basic reference.
Expected release date 1: between August 20 and 23 (30% chance)
Expected release date 2: by August 27, 2026 (60% chance)
Expected release date 3: by August 29, 2026 (10% chance)
Almost 23 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Paper 1 and 2 exams. In the previous session too (February 2026), the exam was conducted over 2 days due to the high number of test takers. CBSE will confirm the number of days at the time of the city intimation slip release.