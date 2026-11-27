The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET December 2026 examination city intimation slip on Friday, November 27, ahead of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled for December 12 and 13.

The Board has activated two direct links on the official website, ctet.nic.in, allowing registered candidates to check their allotted examination cities.

Both links lead to the examination city intimation login facility and can be accessed using the candidate's application number, password and CAPTCHA.

The release comes in line with CBSE's earlier announcement that examination city details would be communicated 15 days before the examination.