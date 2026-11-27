The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET December 2026 examination city intimation slip on Friday, November 27, ahead of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled for December 12 and 13.
The Board has activated two direct links on the official website, ctet.nic.in, allowing registered candidates to check their allotted examination cities.
Both links lead to the examination city intimation login facility and can be accessed using the candidate's application number, password and CAPTCHA.
The release comes in line with CBSE's earlier announcement that examination city details would be communicated 15 days before the examination.
Candidates can access their examination city details through either of the following links:
Link 1: CTET City Intimation Slip – examinationservices.nic.in
Alternatively, candidates can visit the official CTET homepage and select either of the two examination city links displayed under the Candidate Activity section.
Both facilities require the same login credentials.
Candidates can enter their application number, password and the CAPTCHA displayed on the screen to access the advance examination city information.
CBSE has clarified on the examination city login pages that the advance city intimation slip is not the admit card.
The facility provides candidates with information about their allotted examination cities ahead of the test.
The exact examination centre address and other examination-day instructions will be provided through the admit card, which will be issued separately.
The advance information is particularly useful for candidates allotted examination cities away from their place of residence, allowing them to plan travel and accommodation arrangements.
The 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026.
The examination was originally scheduled for September 2026 before CBSE revised the dates.
CTET is conducted for candidates seeking teaching eligibility for Classes 1 to 8, with Paper 1 covering Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 covering Classes 6 to 8.
Candidates are advised to verify their allotted examination city and continue monitoring the official website for admit card announcements and further examination instructions.