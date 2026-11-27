The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination city intimation slips for the December 2026 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who have registered for the examination can check their allotted city through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The city intimation facility is available for candidates appearing for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026.