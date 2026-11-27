The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination city intimation slips for the December 2026 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who have registered for the examination can check their allotted city through the official website, ctet.nic.in.
The city intimation facility is available for candidates appearing for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026.
How to download CTET 2026 city intimation slip
Candidates can follow these steps to check their examination city:
Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in
Click on the 'View Examination City for CTET Dec 2026' link.
Select one of the available login links.
Enter the application number and other required login details.
Submit the information to view the allotted examination city.
Download and save the city intimation slip for future reference.
The city intimation slip provides advance information about the examination city and date, allowing candidates to plan their travel arrangements.
CTET admit card to be released separately
The official portal reads, "This is NOT the Admit Card." Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. It does not provide the complete examination centre address. CBSE will release the admit card, which carries the examination centre details, two days before the respective examination date.
Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for further announcements and download their admit cards once the link is activated.