CTET City Intimation Slip September 2026: Pre-admit card expected soon at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET Intimation Slip September 2026 soon for candidates appearing in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The advance city information slip will allow applicants to know the city allotted to them for the examination and plan their travel arrangements accordingly.
The CTET September 2026 examination is scheduled for September 6, 2026. With the exam now approaching, candidates are waiting for the city intimation details. Previous years' trends indicate that the city slip is likely to be issued around 10 days before the examination. If required, CBSE may conduct the exam over two days, and confirmation will be made once the city intimation slip is released.
The city intimation slip, also called the pre-admit card, provides candidates with information about the city where their examination centre will be located. The city slip is not the final CTET admit card. The admit card, containing the detailed examination centre address and other instructions, will be issued separately.
Once released, candidates are expected to access the slip online using their login credentials. They should download the document and check all the details carefully.
With only a few weeks left until the examination, candidates should continue preparing while regularly checking the official website for the city intimation slip and subsequent admit card release.