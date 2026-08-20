CTET City Intimation Slip September 2026: Pre-admit card expected soon at ctet.nic.in

What is CTET City Intimation Slip?

The city intimation slip, also called the pre-admit card, provides candidates with information about the city where their examination centre will be located. The city slip is not the final CTET admit card. The admit card, containing the detailed examination centre address and other instructions, will be issued separately.

Once released, candidates are expected to access the slip online using their login credentials. They should download the document and check all the details carefully.