The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 around November 27–28, ahead of the examination scheduled for December 12 and 13.

According to the official notification issued on September 14, details of the allotted examination city and date will be made available on the CTET portal 15 days before the examination.

Candidates can access the information through the official website, ctet.nic.in, once the link is activated.