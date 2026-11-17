The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 around November 27–28, ahead of the examination scheduled for December 12 and 13.
According to the official notification issued on September 14, details of the allotted examination city and date will be made available on the CTET portal 15 days before the examination.
Candidates can access the information through the official website, ctet.nic.in, once the link is activated.
The advance intimation slip will inform candidates about their allotted examination city and examination date.
The exact examination centre name and address will not be provided through the city slip. These details will be mentioned on the admit card.
CBSE had announced 132 examination cities in its original September 2026 notification. However, a revised city count for the December examination has not been separately confirmed.
The Board has confirmed that admit cards will be available two days before the examination.
Accordingly, hall tickets are expected around December 10–11, depending on the examination date allotted to candidates.
The admit card will contain the examination centre address and other instructions.
Visit ctet.nic.in.
Open the CTET 2026 examination city intimation link.
Enter the required login credentials.
View the allotted examination city and date.
Download the slip for reference.
The 22nd edition of CTET will be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026. Candidates should regularly check the official portal for updates on the city intimation slip and admit card.