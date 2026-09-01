CTET Application Form September 2026 Closing Today: Candidates get last chance to apply

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the extended application window for the 22nd edition of the CTET 2026 today, September 1. Candidates who could not apply during the original registration period now have their final opportunity to submit the online application.
According to the public notice issued by CBSE on August 25, the fresh application window was opened from August 25 to September 1, 2026. The decision was taken in view of the need to provide eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to fulfil the prescribed Teacher Eligibility Test requirement.
Those applying today should complete the process through the official CTET website, upload the required photograph and signature, pay the examination fee and retain the confirmation page for future reference. The CTET information bulletin specifies that scanned photographs and signatures must be uploaded in the prescribed JPG/JPEG format.
Candidates should also verify their eligibility before submitting the form. CTET Paper I is intended for candidates seeking to teach Classes I to V, while Paper II is for those intending to teach Classes VI to VIII. Candidates wishing to teach at both levels have to appear for both papers.
Importantly, CBSE has not announced the revised CTET examination date yet. The public notice states that the revised date for the 22nd edition will be announced after the application portal closes.
Candidates yet to apply should therefore complete the registration process today rather than wait until the last few hours, as the extended window is scheduled to close on September 1.