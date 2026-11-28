The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET December 2026 admit cards on December 10 and 11, ahead of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled for December 12 and 13.
According to the Board's official public notice dated September 14, the admit cards containing examination centre details will be made available two days before the examination.
Based on this timeline, candidates appearing on December 12 can expect their admit cards around December 10, while those scheduled for December 13 can expect them around December 11.
However, CBSE has not separately confirmed these dates in a fresh admit card release notice.
The development comes after CBSE activated the examination city intimation facility on November 27.
Candidates can now check their allotted examination cities and examination dates through two links available on the official website, ctet.nic.in.
However, the city intimation slip does not contain the complete examination centre information.
The admit card, which will be issued separately, will provide the exact centre address and other instructions candidates must follow on examination day.
This distinction is particularly important for candidates travelling to examination cities outside their place of residence.
Once released, candidates should verify their name, photograph, signature, examination date, allotted centre and other particulars.
According to the CTET information bulletin, candidates who notice discrepancies between their admit cards and application confirmation pages should contact the CTET Unit immediately.
The bulletin also advises candidates to report to their examination centres two hours before the commencement of their respective papers.
Candidates must follow the reporting instructions mentioned on their final admit cards.
The CTET December 2026 examination will be conducted for candidates seeking teaching eligibility for Classes 1 to 5 through Paper I and Classes 6 to 8 through Paper II.
Candidates are advised to monitor the official website, ctet.nic.in, for the activation of the admit card download facility.