The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET December 2026 admit cards on December 10 and 11, ahead of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled for December 12 and 13.

According to the Board's official public notice dated September 14, the admit cards containing examination centre details will be made available two days before the examination.

Based on this timeline, candidates appearing on December 12 can expect their admit cards around December 10, while those scheduled for December 13 can expect them around December 11.

However, CBSE has not separately confirmed these dates in a fresh admit card release notice.