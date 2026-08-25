CTET 2026 exam date postponed; CBSE reopens application window

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam. It has postponed the CTET exam scheduled to be held on Sepetmebr 6, 2026.

The Board has also provided another opportunity for eligible candidates who could not apply during the earlier registration period. According to the latest notification, the Board has reopened the application portal again for candidates. The online registration window will be available from August 25 to September 1, 2026. Candidates who had registered for CTET Sep 2026 examiantion earlier need not apply again.

CTET 2026 exam postponed

According to the official notice released by CBSE, the decision to postpone CTET Sep 2026 exam wa taken considering the supreme court verdict. It has emphasized the need to afford eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification.

The official notice reads, "The revised date of 22nd Edition of CTET examination will be announced after closure of the portal."

CTET 2026 application window reopens

The exam authoroty has also reopened the application window in the larger interest of candidates. It has been decided to provide an opportunity to all eligible candidates who could not avail themselves of the earlier application window by opening the online application portal from August 25 to September 1, 2026.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official portal of CTET along with official social media handles for latest updates.