CTET 2026 Correction Window Opens: Candidates get three days to fix application details

The CTET 2026 application correction window has opened, giving candidates a short window to review and rectify details entered in their application forms. According to the latest public notice issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on September 7, the correction facility will remain available from September 7 to September 10, 2026, on the official CTET website.
As per the CTET February 2026 information bulletin, candidates may be allowed to modify details such as name, parents' names, date of birth, category, differently abled category, paper opted for, Paper II subject, languages, correspondence address and details of the institution from which the required teaching qualification was obtained, subject to the conditions specified by the Board. The correction facility is provided only once.
The notice is particularly relevant for candidates who may have submitted their applications in different phases. The CTET 2026 application process was initially conducted from May 11 to June 10, while an additional opportunity was later provided from August 25 to September 1 for eligible candidates who missed the earlier window.
Importantly, candidates who successfully submitted applications during the May 11-June 10 window can also use the current correction facility, wherever applicable. CBSE has made it clear that the correction opportunity will not continue indefinitely.
Candidates should therefore carefully check their application details rather than waiting until the final day. CBSE has categorically stated that no correction will be accepted after September 10 under any circumstances.
Correction window: September 7 to 10, 2026
Corrections must be made online
Earlier successful applicants can also make applicable corrections
No correction will be accepted after September 10
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