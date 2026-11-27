CTET 2026 is scheduled for December 12 and 13. CBSE confirmed it will release the city slip 15 days before the exam. CTET's official website was last updated on November 26, but there has been no fresh notification under the announcements section. As the exam is just 15 days away (as of November 27), CBSE might activate the CTET 2026 city slip download link anytime shortly. Meanwhile, the candidates are advised not to believe any rumours and wait for the official update. CBSE has neither confirmed any exact release date nor the release time.