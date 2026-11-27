CTET 2026 is scheduled for December 12 and 13. CBSE confirmed it will release the city slip 15 days before the exam. CTET's official website was last updated on November 26, but there has been no fresh notification under the announcements section. As the exam is just 15 days away (as of November 27), CBSE might activate the CTET 2026 city slip download link anytime shortly. Meanwhile, the candidates are advised not to believe any rumours and wait for the official update. CBSE has neither confirmed any exact release date nor the release time.
Tentative release date (as per 15 days before exam logic): November 27, 2026 or November 28, 2026
Details required to download: CTET application number and password
What will the city slip have: Name of the test city in which the exam centre has been allocated
Will the city slip have shift timings: CBSE provides the shift and timing on the city intimation slip
Will the city slip have exam centre details: The city slip does not contain exam centre details. These details will only be available on the admit card
Admit card release date: 2-3 days before the exam, as per CTET's official information brochure
With the release of the city slip, the candidates will get enough time to make travel arrangements for the examination. Those candidates who are allocated a test city other than their first preference will have to plan and make necessary arrangements.
The mode of the CTET exam is offline. Paper 1 is usually conducted in the afternoon session, while Paper 2 is conducted in the morning session.
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