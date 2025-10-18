CTET 2025 notification awaited; CBSE expected to announce soon

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2025 notification has not yet been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), but candidates are advised to stay alert for the announcement.

Once the official notification goes live, it will include key details such as eligibility criteria, exam dates, paper pattern, application fee and other essential information. Candidates will be able to apply via the official website CBSE CTET ( ctet.nic.in ) once the registration link appears.

Here’s how to apply once the process begins:

Visit the official CTET website @ ctet.nic.in and locate the “CTET Notification 2025” link on the homepage. Create or log in to your account, fill in the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee. Apply and download the confirmation page or submission receipt for your records.

Following the closure of registration, the board is expected to open a “correction window” for candidates to make necessary edits in their submitted forms. After that, exam city intimation slips and admit cards will be released, culminating in the actual conduct of the examination.

Applicants are encouraged to keep a close watch on official communication channels to avoid missing any updates. Once the CTET 2025 notification drops, aspirants must act promptly, from registration and form submission to keeping all the documents handy for the exam.