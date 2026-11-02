CSIR NET December 2026 registration closes November 5; late fee window opens November 6

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the Joint CSIR NET December 2026 examination on Thursday, November 5.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, until 11.50 pm on the deadline.

According to NTA's notification issued on October 7, candidates who miss the regular deadline can apply between November 6 and 9 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.

The last date for successful payment of the application fee, including the late fee, is November 9 at 11.50 pm.