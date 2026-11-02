Exams

CSIR NET December 2026 registration closes November 5; late fee window opens November 6

NTA will close the regular application window for CSIR NET December 2026 on November 5 at 11.50 pm. Candidates can still apply with an additional fee of Rs 500 until November 9.
CSIR NET December 2026 Last Date
CSIR NET December 2026 Last DateRepresentative image
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the Joint CSIR NET December 2026 examination on Thursday, November 5.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, until 11.50 pm on the deadline.

According to NTA's notification issued on October 7, candidates who miss the regular deadline can apply between November 6 and 9 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.

The last date for successful payment of the application fee, including the late fee, is November 9 at 11.50 pm.

CSIR NET December 2026: Upcoming important dates

  • Regular registration deadline: November 5, 2026

  • Late fee application window: November 6–9, 2026

  • Additional late fee: Rs 500

  • Application correction window: November 10–12, 2026

  • Examination dates: December 19, 22 and 27, 2026

  • City intimation slip and admit card: Dates to be announced

CSIR NET December 2026: Application fee

The regular application fee varies by category:

  • General: Rs 1,150

  • General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs 600

  • SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 325

What candidates should know before the registration deadline

NTA has instructed candidates to submit only one application form and ensure that their personal details, educational qualifications and uploaded documents are accurate.

Applicants must upload a live photograph along with a recent passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed formats.

The application will be considered successfully submitted only after payment of the examination fee. Candidates should download and retain the confirmation page.

NTA will provide a one-time correction facility from November 10 to 12. However, only specified fields will be editable, and no further changes will be permitted after the correction window closes.

CSIR NET