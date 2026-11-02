CSIR NET December 2026 registration closes November 5; late fee window opens November 6

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the Joint CSIR NET December 2026 examination on Thursday, November 5.
Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, until 11.50 pm on the deadline.
According to NTA's notification issued on October 7, candidates who miss the regular deadline can apply between November 6 and 9 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.
The last date for successful payment of the application fee, including the late fee, is November 9 at 11.50 pm.
Regular registration deadline: November 5, 2026
Late fee application window: November 6–9, 2026
Additional late fee: Rs 500
Application correction window: November 10–12, 2026
Examination dates: December 19, 22 and 27, 2026
City intimation slip and admit card: Dates to be announced
The regular application fee varies by category:
General: Rs 1,150
General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs 600
SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 325
NTA has instructed candidates to submit only one application form and ensure that their personal details, educational qualifications and uploaded documents are accurate.
Applicants must upload a live photograph along with a recent passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed formats.
The application will be considered successfully submitted only after payment of the examination fee. Candidates should download and retain the confirmation page.
NTA will provide a one-time correction facility from November 10 to 12. However, only specified fields will be editable, and no further changes will be permitted after the correction window closes.