CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration deadline extended to November 9; Apply at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination to November 9, 2026.

According to a public notice issued on November 5, candidates can complete their applications until 11.50 pm on November 9 without paying any late fee.

The deadline for successful payment of the examination fee has also been extended to November 9, 11.50 pm.

The extension has been announced to provide additional time to candidates who have not yet completed the application process.