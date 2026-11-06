CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration deadline extended to November 9; Apply at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination to November 9, 2026.
According to a public notice issued on November 5, candidates can complete their applications until 11.50 pm on November 9 without paying any late fee.
The deadline for successful payment of the examination fee has also been extended to November 9, 11.50 pm.
The extension has been announced to provide additional time to candidates who have not yet completed the application process.
The revised deadlines announced by NTA are:
Last date to submit online application: November 9, 2026
Application submission closing time: 11.50 pm
Last date to pay examination fee: November 9, 2026
Fee payment closing time: 11.50 pm
Late fee: No late fee for applications submitted within the revised deadline
NTA has advised candidates to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for:
Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
Appointment as Assistant Professor
Admission to PhD programmes
The examination also determines eligibility for categories combining Assistant Professor eligibility and PhD admission, as well as PhD admission only, subject to the applicable criteria.
The examination is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
In its November 5 notification, NTA clarified that all other terms and conditions mentioned in the Information Bulletin and previous public notices will remain unchanged.
The latest notice specifically revises the application submission and examination fee payment deadlines. It does not announce any changes to the examination schedule or other dates.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA websites, nta.ac.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in, for further updates.