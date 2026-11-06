Exams

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration deadline extended to November 9; Apply at csirnet.nta.nic.in

NTA has extended the CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration deadline to November 9. Candidates can submit applications and pay the examination fee until 11.50 pm.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination to November 9, 2026.

According to a public notice issued on November 5, candidates can complete their applications until 11.50 pm on November 9 without paying any late fee.

The deadline for successful payment of the examination fee has also been extended to November 9, 11.50 pm.

The extension has been announced to provide additional time to candidates who have not yet completed the application process.

CSIR UGC NET December 2026: Revised registration dates

The revised deadlines announced by NTA are:

  • Last date to submit online application: November 9, 2026

  • Application submission closing time: 11.50 pm

  • Last date to pay examination fee: November 9, 2026

  • Fee payment closing time: 11.50 pm

  • Late fee: No late fee for applications submitted within the revised deadline

NTA has advised candidates to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.

What is the CSIR UGC NET examination conducted for?

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for:

  • Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

  • Appointment as Assistant Professor

  • Admission to PhD programmes

The examination also determines eligibility for categories combining Assistant Professor eligibility and PhD admission, as well as PhD admission only, subject to the applicable criteria.

The examination is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Will other CSIR UGC NET December 2026 dates change?

In its November 5 notification, NTA clarified that all other terms and conditions mentioned in the Information Bulletin and previous public notices will remain unchanged.

The latest notice specifically revises the application submission and examination fee payment deadlines. It does not announce any changes to the examination schedule or other dates.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA websites, nta.ac.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in, for further updates.

CSIR UGC NET