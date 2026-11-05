CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration closes today; late fee window opens November 6

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 examination today, November 5.
Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the process through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, until 11.50 pm.
However, candidates who miss today's deadline will have another opportunity to register with an additional late fee of ₹500 between November 6 and November 9.
The final deadline for submitting applications and completing fee payments during the late registration window is 11.50 pm on November 9.
Regular registration closes: November 5, 2026, at 11.50 pm
Late-fee registration begins: November 6, 2026
Final deadline with late fee: November 9, 2026, at 11.50 pm
Application correction window: November 10–12, 2026
Examination dates: December 19, 22 and 27, 2026
Admit card release: To be announced
The application fee varies according to the candidate's category:
General: Rs 1,150
General-EWS and OBC-NCL: Rs 600
SC, ST, PwD, PwBD and Third Gender: Rs 325
Candidates applying between November 6 and 9 must pay an additional ₹500, irrespective of category.
NTA will provide a three-day correction facility from November 10 to November 12.
Candidates who have already submitted their applications can use this window to modify permitted details. The list of fields eligible for correction will be made available on the official website.
The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on December 19, 22 and 27.
The examination is held to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges.
Candidates are advised to complete the application and fee payment process within the prescribed deadline and retain their confirmation page for future reference.
For further updates, candidates can visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.