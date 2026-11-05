CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration closes today; late fee window opens November 6

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 examination today, November 5.

Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the process through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, until 11.50 pm.

However, candidates who miss today's deadline will have another opportunity to register with an additional late fee of ₹500 between November 6 and November 9.

The final deadline for submitting applications and completing fee payments during the late registration window is 11.50 pm on November 9.