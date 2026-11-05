Exams

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration closes today; late fee window opens November 6

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration without a late fee closes today, November 5, at 11.50 pm. Candidates can apply with an additional ₹500 fee until November 9.
CSIR UGC NET Registration Dedadline Today
CSIR UGC NET Registration Dedadline TodayRepresentative image only
Updated on

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 examination today, November 5.

Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the process through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, until 11.50 pm.

However, candidates who miss today's deadline will have another opportunity to register with an additional late fee of ₹500 between November 6 and November 9.

The final deadline for submitting applications and completing fee payments during the late registration window is 11.50 pm on November 9.

CSIR UGC NET December 2026: Upcoming important dates

  • Regular registration closes: November 5, 2026, at 11.50 pm

  • Late-fee registration begins: November 6, 2026

  • Final deadline with late fee: November 9, 2026, at 11.50 pm

  • Application correction window: November 10–12, 2026

  • Examination dates: December 19, 22 and 27, 2026

  • Admit card release: To be announced

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 application fee

The application fee varies according to the candidate's category:

  • General: Rs 1,150

  • General-EWS and OBC-NCL: Rs 600

  • SC, ST, PwD, PwBD and Third Gender: Rs 325

Candidates applying between November 6 and 9 must pay an additional ₹500, irrespective of category.

Application correction window opens November 10

NTA will provide a three-day correction facility from November 10 to November 12.

Candidates who have already submitted their applications can use this window to modify permitted details. The list of fields eligible for correction will be made available on the official website.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on December 19, 22 and 27.

The examination is held to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges.

Candidates are advised to complete the application and fee payment process within the prescribed deadline and retain their confirmation page for future reference.

For further updates, candidates can visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET