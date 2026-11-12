CSIR UGC NET December 2026 correction window closes today; NTA rules out further changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CSIR UGC NET December 2026 application correction window today, November 12, at 11.50 pm. Registered candidates seeking to modify their examination forms must complete the process before the deadline.

According to the NTA public notice issued on November 10, the correction facility opened on November 10 and will remain available for three days.

The agency has clarified that this is a one-time opportunity and no further corrections will be entertained after the deadline.

Candidates can access the correction facility through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.