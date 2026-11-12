CSIR UGC NET December 2026 correction window closes today; NTA rules out further changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CSIR UGC NET December 2026 application correction window today, November 12, at 11.50 pm. Registered candidates seeking to modify their examination forms must complete the process before the deadline.
According to the NTA public notice issued on November 10, the correction facility opened on November 10 and will remain available for three days.
The agency has clarified that this is a one-time opportunity and no further corrections will be entertained after the deadline.
Candidates can access the correction facility through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
NTA has permitted candidates to modify several application details, including examination subject and city preferences.
According to Annexure I of the official notification, candidates can change:
Date of birth
Gender
Category
Sub-category or PwBD status, provided it has not been verified through the UDID portal
Graduation details
Postgraduate qualification details
Examination subject
All four examination city preferences, subject to the permanent and present addresses provided during registration
Candidates can also modify any one of the following:
Candidate's name
Father's name
Mother's name
However, the agency has not permitted simultaneous changes to all three name-related fields.
NTA has clarified that candidates making changes to their category or PwBD status may be required to pay an additional fee if the modification affects the applicable examination fee.
The revised application details will become effective only after the additional payment is completed successfully.
Candidates should note that excess fees already paid will not be refunded.
The agency has also stated that once corrections are submitted, the application form will be frozen. Candidates will not receive another opportunity to modify their details.
The correction window will close at 11.50 pm on November 12, 2026.
Candidates should verify their examination subject, category, academic qualifications and city preferences before submitting the revised form.
The Joint CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments and admission to PhD programmes, depending on the qualifying category.