CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Correction Window Begins: NTA allows changes in subject, exam city and category

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 examination today, November 10, allowing registered candidates to modify certain details submitted during registration.
According to a public notice issued on November 10, candidates can make corrections until 11.50 pm on November 12, 2026, through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
However, the agency has restricted changes to specific fields and clarified that certain personal and contact details cannot be modified.
The correction facility is available only once. Candidates will not be permitted to make further changes after submitting their corrected application forms.
According to Annexure I of the NTA notification, candidates can modify the following particulars:
Date of birth
Gender
Category
Sub-category or Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) status, if not verified through the UDID portal
Graduation details
Postgraduate qualification details
Subject selected for the examination
Examination city preferences
For examination centres, candidates can modify all four city preferences based on the permanent and present addresses submitted during registration.
NTA has also permitted candidates to change any one of the following:
Candidate's name
Father's name
Mother's name
This means candidates cannot modify all three name-related fields during the correction process.
The NTA has specifically prohibited changes to five fields:
Mobile number
Email address
Permanent address
Present address
Uploaded photograph
Uploaded signature
Candidates should therefore concentrate on verifying the permitted fields rather than attempting to revise information that NTA has locked.
NTA has clarified that an additional correction fee may apply if changes to a candidate's category or PwBD status affect the applicable examination fee.
Candidates must pay any additional amount through credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.
The corrected application will become effective only after successful payment of the additional fee, wherever applicable.
The agency has also stated that any excess fee already paid will not be refunded.
NTA has emphasised that this is a one-time facility.
Once candidates make corrections and submit the revised form, the application will be frozen. Further modifications will not be permitted.
Corrections submitted after 11.50 pm on November 12 will not be entertained under any circumstances.
The Joint CSIR UGC NET examination determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments and PhD admissions, depending on the qualifying category.
Candidates can visit csirnet.nta.nic.in to access the correction facility and verify the applicable instructions.