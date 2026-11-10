CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Correction Window Begins: NTA allows changes in subject, exam city and category

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 examination today, November 10, allowing registered candidates to modify certain details submitted during registration.

According to a public notice issued on November 10, candidates can make corrections until 11.50 pm on November 12, 2026, through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

However, the agency has restricted changes to specific fields and clarified that certain personal and contact details cannot be modified.

The correction facility is available only once. Candidates will not be permitted to make further changes after submitting their corrected application forms.