CSIR NET Result June 2026 Release Date: NTA releases an important update

NTA released an official update on August 26 confirming that the CSIR NET Result June 2026 will be released this week (tentatively on or before August 30, but the NTA has not confirmed the exact date). The official authority posted an update on its 'X' platform stating that the results of UGC NET, CSIR NET and ICAR AIEEA will be released this week along with the final answer key.
With this announcement, the long wait for the results ends. The exam concluded on July 18, and it has already been over 40 days. The provisional answer key was released on August 16, and NTA is working to announce the results as soon as possible. NTA will first release the final answer key, followed by the results. The result link will be activated at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The last date for filing objections to the provisional answer key was August 18. NTA confirmed that candidates will receive a refund of the objection fee (Rs 200) if their objection is found to be valid. The final answer key will clearly state the number of questions dropped and any changes to the the answer key. The dropped question is usually not considered for the evaluation.
Only the qualified candidates (who meet the cutoff percentage) are eligible to obtain the E-Certificate. NTA will issue a seperate notification for the E-Certificate, and the same will not be sent by post.