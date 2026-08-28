CSIR NET Physical Sciences Cutoff Trends: Did cutoff raise or fall in previous sessions?

June 2024 was an unusually low-cutoff cycle

One of the clearest takeaways from the comparison is the sharp dip in Physical Sciences cutoffs in June 2024.

The UR JRF cutoff fell from 50.25% in June 2022 to 43.813% in June 2024. The EWS cutoff dropped from 42.94% to 36%, while the OBC cutoff declined from 41.56% to 37.188%. SC and ST cutoffs also declined during the same period.

The subsequent December 2024 cycle reversed much of this decline, with the UR JRF cutoff reaching 54.188%.

Therefore, candidates should be cautious about treating a previous examination's cutoff as a fixed target. The available data indicates that the Physical Sciences cutoff can move substantially between examination cycles.