CSIR NET June 2026 Final Answer Key Released: Results shortly

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Final Answer Key for Joint CSIR NET June 2026. The update is now reflected on the official CSIR NET website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, giving candidates access to the finalised answers after the provisional answer key challenge process.

CSIR NET Final Answer Key June 2026

According to the NTA notice, the final answer keys are available for all five subjects covered under the June 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can log in with their credentials to view the final answer key corresponding to their subject.

The release follows the earlier publication of the provisional answer keys and question papers with recorded responses. NTA had opened the answer-key challenge facility on August 16, 2026. The official website now lists the “Final Answer Key for Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026” under Candidate Activity.