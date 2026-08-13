CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key: Will it release on August 14?

The National Testing Agency is set to release the CSIR NET June 2026 answer key this week, according to an official update, but the exact date has not been confirmed. The answer key, along with the response sheet, is expected to be released before August 15. The exam was conducted on July 18, and it has been almost a month since the exam concluded.
At present, August 14 can be treated as an expected date and not a confirmed release date. NTA has not, in the information currently available, announced a specific date for uploading the CSIR NET June 2026 provisional answer key.
Why is August 14 being considered the most likely date?
The possibility of a release on August 14 is linked to the latest indication from NTA regarding answer keys for examinations conducted during the June-July examination cycle.
Recent reports citing NTA's latest update say that provisional answer keys for UGC NET June 2026, CSIR NET, ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE PhD 2026 are expected to be released this week.
Since August 14 falls within the indicated release window, candidates may reasonably expect the CSIR NET answer key before the end of the week. However, there is currently no official confirmation that August 14 itself is the release date.
The candidates need to keep their application number and password ready to download the response sheet.