CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key: Will it release on August 14?

Why is August 14 being considered the most likely date?

The possibility of a release on August 14 is linked to the latest indication from NTA regarding answer keys for examinations conducted during the June-July examination cycle.

Recent reports citing NTA's latest update say that provisional answer keys for UGC NET June 2026, CSIR NET, ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE PhD 2026 are expected to be released this week.

Since August 14 falls within the indicated release window, candidates may reasonably expect the CSIR NET answer key before the end of the week. However, there is currently no official confirmation that August 14 itself is the release date.