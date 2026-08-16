CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key Download Link Activated: Objection window open till August 18

The National Testing Agency has released the CSIR NET June 2026 answer key today, August 16, along with the response sheet download link. The candidates can access the response sheets through the direct link provided here. Keep your application number and password handy to download the answer key. NTA has activated the response sheets for all the subjects for which the exam was conducted on July 17 and 18.
Release of answer key: August 16, 2026 (10:20 AM)
Objection window open: August 16, 2026
Last date to file objections: August 18, 2026 (11:00 PM)
A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 has to be paid for each question challenged. NTA has stated that challenges will be considered only after successful payment of the prescribed fee. Payments can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI
As part of the objection process, candidates can select the relevant question and answer option, upload supporting documents in a single PDF file of up to 500 KB, and submit their claims. The official notice provides the detailed procedure.
NTA has clarified that no individual candidate will be informed separately about whether their challenge has been accepted or rejected. The final answer key prepared after the objection process will be considered final and will form the basis for preparing the CSIR NET June 2026 results. Candidates should regularly check the official CSIR-NET website for further updates.