CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key Download Link Activated: Objection window open till August 18

The National Testing Agency has released the CSIR NET June 2026 answer key today, August 16, along with the response sheet download link. The candidates can access the response sheets through the direct link provided here. Keep your application number and password handy to download the answer key. NTA has activated the response sheets for all the subjects for which the exam was conducted on July 17 and 18.

Direct link to download CSIR NET answer key June 2026