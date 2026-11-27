The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip on Friday, November 27.

According to the official public notice, candidates appearing for the examination can check their allotted examination cities through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across five subjects.

Candidates can access their advance examination city details using their application number and password.