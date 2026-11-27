The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip on Friday, November 27.
According to the official public notice, candidates appearing for the examination can check their allotted examination cities through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across five subjects.
Candidates can access their advance examination city details using their application number and password.
NTA has confirmed the examination dates and timings for all five subjects.
December 19: Life Sciences and Biotechnology — 3 PM to 6 PM (Shift 2)
December 22: Chemical Sciences — 9 AM to 12 noon (Shift 1)
December 22: Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences — 9 AM to 12 noon (Shift 1)
December 27: Mathematical Sciences — 3 PM to 6 PM (Shift 2)
December 27: Physical Sciences — 3 PM to 6 PM (Shift 2)
Each examination will be conducted for three hours.
The advance city allotment information is particularly important for candidates appearing at centres outside their place of residence, allowing them to plan travel and accommodation arrangements.
NTA has clarified that the examination city intimation slip should not be treated as the admit card.
The slip only provides advance information about the city where the examination centre will be located.
The exact examination centre address and other examination-day instructions will be communicated through the admit card, which will be issued separately.
However, NTA has not announced a specific admit card release date in its November 27 notice.
The Joint CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes under the applicable eligibility categories.
Candidates facing difficulties accessing the examination city slip can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.
NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding admit cards and examination instructions.