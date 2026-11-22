The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CSIR NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip soon. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to check their allotted examination city through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official information bulletin, the date for releasing the advance city intimation slip will be announced separately. NTA has not yet specified an exact release date.

The CSIR NET December 2026 examination will be conducted on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The city intimation slip will help candidates identify their allotted examination city and make travel arrangements. However, it is not the admit card. NTA will release the admit cards separately, containing the examination centre address and other important instructions.