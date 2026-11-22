The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CSIR NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip soon. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to check their allotted examination city through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
According to the official information bulletin, the date for releasing the advance city intimation slip will be announced separately. NTA has not yet specified an exact release date.
The CSIR NET December 2026 examination will be conducted on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The city intimation slip will help candidates identify their allotted examination city and make travel arrangements. However, it is not the admit card. NTA will release the admit cards separately, containing the examination centre address and other important instructions.
As per NTA's November 20 notification, the examination schedule is as follows:
December 19, 2026: Life Sciences and Biotechnology — 3 PM to 6 PM
December 22, 2026: Chemical Sciences — 9 AM to 12 noon
December 22, 2026: Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences — 9 AM to 12 noon
December 27, 2026: Mathematical Sciences — 3 PM to 6 PM
December 27, 2026: Physical Sciences — 3 PM to 6 PM
The examination will be conducted for three hours, with objective-type multiple-choice questions.
CSIR NET determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the city intimation slip and admit card.