CSIR NET Answer Key June 2026 Releasing Today: Response Link at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The wait for the CSIR NET June 2026 post-exam process is ending soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CSIR NET June 2026 answer key today, August 16, at csirnet.nta.nic. The portal will host the response link once it is activated. On August 14, NTA confirmed that the answer key will be released on August 16.

Candidates have been waiting for the provisional key since the examination concluded. It has been almost one month, and this is the first time NTA has delayed the answer key for so long. The exam was conducted on July 17 and 18.

The latest information available has not announced an exact release time. Therefore, candidates should treat any specific release time circulating on social media or coaching platforms with caution. NTA was supposed to release the answer key last week, but the process was delayed by 2 days.

CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key: What will candidates get?

The provisional answer key will include candidates' recorded responses and the question paper. Once the link becomes active, candidates can log in using their application number and password.

The provisional key will also allow candidates to challenge answers they believe are incorrect. NTA will subsequently examine the objections before preparing the final answer key, which will be used for the evaluation process.

Candidates should therefore avoid treating their first calculated score as final. A successful challenge could change the answer key and, consequently, affect the estimated score.