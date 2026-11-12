CSEET October 2026 Result on November 15 at 2 PM; ICSI announces marks verification and answer book inspection dates

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 result on November 15 at 2 pm, with candidates able to access their subject-wise marks through the institute's official website, icsi.edu.
The examination was conducted from October 1 to 6, 2026.
Alongside the result announcement, ICSI has released separate notifications detailing the procedures for verification of marks, inspection of answer books and obtaining certified copies of evaluated answer books.
While all three facilities will open on November 16, the institute has prescribed different fees and application deadlines.
According to the official result notification dated November 11, candidates will be able to check their results and subject-wise marks after 2 pm on November 15.
ICSI will also upload the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement immediately after the declaration of results.
Candidates can download the document for future reference. However, the institute has clarified that no physical copies of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.
Candidates who wish to seek verification of marks can submit applications through their respective SMASH portal accounts from November 16.
Under Regulation 42(2) of the Company Secretaries Regulations, 1982, candidates can apply for verification of marks in any subject within 21 days of result declaration.
The announced schedule is:
Application opening: November 16, 2026, at 12.01 am
Last date: December 6, 2026
Verification fee: Rs 250 per subject
Application mode: Online through the SMASH portal
Refund policy: Non-refundable
Candidates must follow ICSI's prescribed verification procedure.
ICSI has also announced a separate facility allowing candidates to inspect their evaluated answer books or request certified copies.
Unlike marks verification, this facility will remain open for 30 days from the declaration of results.
Applications can be submitted from November 16 to December 15, 2026.
The prescribed charges are:
Inspection of answer books: Rs 450 per subject
Certified copies of answer books: Rs 500 per subject
The institute has clarified that fees paid for either facility will not be refunded under any circumstances.
Candidates can apply for inspection, certified copies or both, subject to the prescribed procedures.
One important distinction in the notification is that candidates seeking inspection of their answer books must visit the ICSI office in Noida in person.
The inspection facility is available at:
ICSI Noida Office, C-37, Sector 62, Institutional Area, Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida – 201309.
Candidates must bear their own travel and related expenses.
Those who prefer to obtain certified copies can apply through the SMASH portal by following the institute's prescribed procedure.
Although all three facilities concern examination answer books, they serve different purposes.
Verification of marks: Candidates request verification under ICSI's prescribed regulations. The fee is Rs 250 per subject, and the deadline is December 6.
Inspection of answer books: Candidates seek permission to examine their evaluated answer books in person at the ICSI Noida office. The fee is Rs 450 per subject, with applications closing on December 15.
Certified copies: Candidates request certified copies of their evaluated answer books through the prescribed process. The fee is Rs 500 per subject, and the deadline is December 15.
Candidates should select the facility that corresponds to their requirements rather than treating all three as interchangeable.
ICSI has also confirmed the schedule for the next CSEET session.
The February 2027 examination will be conducted from February 1 to 4, 2027, while online enrolment applications will open on November 16, 2026.
Candidates can visit icsi.edu for result announcements and access the SMASH portal at smash.icsi.edu for post-result facilities.