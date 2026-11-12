CSEET October 2026 Result on November 15 at 2 PM; ICSI announces marks verification and answer book inspection dates

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 result on November 15 at 2 pm, with candidates able to access their subject-wise marks through the institute's official website, icsi.edu.

The examination was conducted from October 1 to 6, 2026.

Alongside the result announcement, ICSI has released separate notifications detailing the procedures for verification of marks, inspection of answer books and obtaining certified copies of evaluated answer books.

While all three facilities will open on November 16, the institute has prescribed different fees and application deadlines.