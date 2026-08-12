CSAB Special Round 2 Result 2026: Seat allotment result link out at csab.nic.in? What we know so far

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has announced that the CSAB Special Round 2 seat allotment result 2026 will be released on August 12 at 5 pm. This is the final round of the special counselling process.

Candidates who had participated in the CSAB counselling 2026 can access their seat allotment status on the official portal at csab.nic.in. One should use their JEE Main 2026 application number and password to access the CSAB Counselling results 2026.

How to check CSAB Special Round 2 seat allotment result 2026?

Step 1: Opeb the official CSAB website at csab.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the CSAB Counselling results link for the Special Round 2 seat allotment on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the JEE Main application number and password.

Step 4: Submit the mandatory fields.

Step 5: View the CSAB Round 2 seat allotment result 2026.

Step 6: Access the allotted institute and course

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of the allotment result for future need.

Is CSAB round 2 result 2026 declared?

The Board has announced that CSAB Special Round 2 result 2026 will be released at 5 pm on August 12. However, it has declared only CSAB NEUT round 2 result at 5 pm. There is no official update yet regarding the 'DASA & CSAB Special Round-II Seat Allotment Result 2026.' Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal for latest updates.

What after CSAB Special round 2 seat allotment?

Candidates who succesfully receive a seat in CSAB Round 2 seat allotment must complete online reporting before proceeding to physical reporting. One should complete the payment of the Institute Admission Fee-II (IAF-II), uploading documents and responding to queries raised by the Document Verifying Officer, if any. Candidates who have succesfully confirmed their seats through DASA or CSAB Special counselling must report at their respective colleges in person.