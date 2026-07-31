CSAB Mock Allotment Result 2026: 5 important things every candidate must know

The mock allotment result is tentative, and the final real seat allotment is subject to change due to the editing of choices by various participants of the counselling process.

Only those candidates who filled choices till 5 PM on July 30 are eligible for inclusion in the mock allotment result. Those who are yet to fill/ submit the choices will not be allocated a seat in the mock round. However, these students need not worry as this is just a tentative allotment result.

After checking the mock allotment by using your JEEE/ JoSAA application number and password, if you do not get a seat as per the first 5 preferences, go back to the vacant seats list to figure out whether enough seats are available for your category in the respective college and course.

Rather than relying on estimating admission chances through previous years' cutoffs, CSAB choice filling can be done more logically by checking the number of vacant seats category-wise, course-wise and college-wise