CSAB Counselling 2026: Vacant seats data to be displayed on July 28

Central Seat Allocation Board will begin the special round CSAB Counselling 2026 on July 28 with the display of vacant seats, followed by the online registration and choice filling process. The special round counselling is conducted for admission to B.Tech vacant seats in NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. Once the JoSAA counselling process concludes, few seats remain vacant in the NIT+ system due to non-reporting, cancellations or submission of required documents.