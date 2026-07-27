CSAB Counselling 2026: Vacant seats data to be displayed on July 28

Central Seat Allocation Board will begin the special round CSAB Counselling 2026 on July 28 with the display of vacant seats, followed by the online registration and choice filling process. The special round counselling is conducted for admission to B.Tech vacant seats in NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. Once the JoSAA counselling process concludes, few seats remain vacant in the NIT+ system due to non-reporting, cancellations or submission of required documents.
Display of vacant seats: July 28, 2026
Registration: July 28 to August 3, 2026
Choice Filling: July 28 to August 5, 2026
Mock Allotment Result: July 31, 2026
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 6, 2026
Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: August 12, 2026
Last year, 13,727 seats were vacant after JoSAA, whereas the number of vacant seats was 12,759 and 11,149 in 2024 and 2023 respectively. This year, over 10,000 seats are expected to be vacant. CSAB will release separate vacant seats data for IIIT,s NITs, and GFTIs. IITs are not included in the CSAB special round counselling.
In the special round counselling, apart from the category-wise reservation, supernumerary seats are available for female candidates. Eligible aspirants must complete a seperate registration process for the special round counselling. Registration done on JoSAA portal earlier is not valid for the CSAB. The seat allotment process is purely based on the JEE Main rank, category-wise vacant seats and reservation policies.
CSAB Special Round Enrollment Fee 2026: The enrollment fee for General/ EWS/ OBC-NCL is Rs 40,000 while the same for SC/ ST/ PwD categories is Rs 19,000.