COMEDK UGET 2026 registration begins; apply online by March 16

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for COMEDK UGET 2026 exam from February 3 to March 16 through the official portal at comedk.org.
Bengaluru: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 examination. Students who are seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes can register for COMEDK UGET 2026 examination through the official website at comedk.org.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for COMEDK UGET 2026 examination from February 3 to March 16. The Consortium has also allowed candidates to edit their COMEDK UGET application forms 2026 between April 10 and 13. The COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E 2026 entrance examination will be held on May 9, 2026.

COMEDK UGET 2026 exam highlights

How to register online for COMEDK UGET 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of COMEDK at comedk.org

Step 2: Find the UGET application form on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the COMEDK UGET registration form with all details such as academic and personal

Step 4: Pay the COMEDK UGET application fee

Step 5: Scan and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Submit the COMEDK UGET registration form

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need

COMEDK UGET eligibility criteria

Candidates must meet all the eligibility conditions set by the COMEDK to register for the entrance exam. One must have passed or appearing for the Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects besides Chemistry or another as approved subject. All the General category candidates must obtain at least 45 per cent marks to register for the exam. It is 40 per cent marks for Reserved category candidates.

