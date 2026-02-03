COMEDK UGET 2026 registration begins; apply online by March 16

How to register online for COMEDK UGET 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of COMEDK at comedk.org

Step 2: Find the UGET application form on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the COMEDK UGET registration form with all details such as academic and personal

Step 4: Pay the COMEDK UGET application fee

Step 5: Scan and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Submit the COMEDK UGET registration form

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need

COMEDK UGET eligibility criteria

Candidates must meet all the eligibility conditions set by the COMEDK to register for the entrance exam. One must have passed or appearing for the Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects besides Chemistry or another as approved subject. All the General category candidates must obtain at least 45 per cent marks to register for the exam. It is 40 per cent marks for Reserved category candidates.